Singaporean principal of Melaka religious school claims trial to sexual abuse charges

MELAKA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 36-year-old Singaporean principal of a religious education institution in Tanjung Minyak, Melaka, has claimed trial at the Session Court here to three counts of sexual abuse on a 15-year-old male student.

Muhammad Firdaous Abdul Rashif faces a total jail term of up to 60 years if he is convicted.

He was charged on Wednesday (July 24) with attempting to kiss the victim in the mouth and rub his genitals against the victim when the student was 14 years old.

The father of five was also accused of sexually penetrating the victim.

The offences allegedly took place at a condominium in Klebang on July 13 and July 28 last year, and on Jan 18 this year at a home within the institution in Tanjung Minyak.

If found guilty of the offences under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Muhammad can be jailed for up to 20 years and whipped for each offence.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan fixed bail at RM30,000 (S$9,950) with two local sureties and ordered the accused to stay away from the victim.

The court also compounded his passport and ordered him to report to the nearest police station on a monthly basis.

The re-mention date was fixed for Aug 28.