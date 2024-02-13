Singapore-owned light plane crashes in Selangor; search under way for 2 people on board

SINGAPORE – A search is under way for two people on board a Singapore-owned light aircraft which crashed in a town west of Kuala Lumpur on Feb 13 afternoon.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said that the two-seater Blackshape Gabriel BK 160 aircraft, operated by the Air Adventure Flying Club, crashed near the town of Kapar in Selangor.

The aircraft took off from Subang Airport in Kuala Lumpur at 1.28pm for a recreational flight, CAAM said, and the last contact between the aircraft and the Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre was at 1.35pm. No distress call was received.

CAAM added that the Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre was activated immediately to locate the aircraft.

According to Malaysian news outlet The Star, a search-and-rescue operation is being conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department to locate the two people, including the pilot, on board. Their identities are not yet known.

Fire and Rescue Department officer Ahmad Fuad Nasrudin told The Star: “ We are continuing our search and have found nothing at this point of time.

“We are also investigating to find out what could have happened (to the pilot and anyone else).”

In a video shared on social media, debris is seen falling from the sky. The caption states that two explosions were heard before the aircraft crashed to the ground.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft – with registration code I-POOC – took off, flew southwards and made a right turn towards the west.

The aircraft then ascended to an altitude of 1,725ft (220m) and maintained an airspeed of around 130 knots (240kmh).

At 5.35pm, the aircraft began losing altitude, with the last known flight data showing that it reached a vertical speed of negative 4,096ft (1,250m) per minute.

Vertical speed is a measure of the rate of an aircraft’s ascent or descent, indicated respectively by positive and negative values.