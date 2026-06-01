Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The motorcycle ridden by the 20-year-old Singaporean after it was struck by a lorry on the North-South Expressway.

BATU PAHAT, Malaysia – A Singaporean motorcyclist died on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway (NSE) on May 31.

Malaysian daily The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the crash involving the 20-year-old took place at around 5am local time, at the 82km mark of the north-bound side of the 748km-long NSE, near the town of Batu Pahat in Johor.

NST said the deceased, identified as Lutfi Adib Yusof , suffered severe head injuries and died on the way to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital.

According to Malaysian police, the man had been travelling to the town of Port Dickson when his motorcycle is believed to have developed mechanical problems, forcing him to stop in the emergency lane.

A lorry travelling in the same direction then lost control before crashing into the motorcycle, the police added.

The 45-year-old lorry driver was not hurt in the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.