Singaporean man saved from drowning off island in Thailand's Phuket province

PHUKET: A Singaporean tourist was saved from drowning by lifeguards near Phuket on Saturday morning (Sept 28), Bangkok Post reported.

Mr Wong Yuen Khuen, 57,was swimming off Koh Hae, or Coral Island, in the southern Thai province when he struggled in the water, a Thai tour guide told the news site.

Lifeguards rushed to his aid, brought him to the beach and performed CPR.

A speedboat later took him to Chalong pier and the Chalong Hospital, Police Lieutenant Jaruwit Khuncharoen, deputy investigation chief at the Chalong police station in Muang district, was reported as saying by Bangkok Post.

Mr Wong was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.