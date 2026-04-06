Singaporean man hit by car while crossing road in Johor Bahru

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The accident occurred on April 3 at about 3.40pm in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak in Johor Bahru, said Malaysian police.

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean man had injuries to his hands, feet and head after he was hit by a car while crossing a road in Johor Bahru.

The accident occurred on April 3 at about 3.40pm at the 2km mark of Jalan Tun Abdul Razak in Johor Bahru , said Johor Bahru South District police chief Raub Selamat in a statement on April 5 .

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident involved a Perodua Myvi car and a pedestrian.

The Singaporean man – who works as a travel agent – was struck by the Malaysian motorist, a Grab driver, who was unable to avoid the pedestrian who had suddenly crossed the road, the police said.

The victim had injuries to his hands, feet and head, and is currently receiving treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore , the police added.

Dashcam footage from a vehicle not involved in the accident and uploaded on Facebook page Community Roda Johor shows a man making his way across a section of a road that does not appear to be a pedestrian crossing.

As another car – identified by Malaysian police as a Perodua Myvi – approaches the man, he appears to fall on the road and is hit by the vehicle.

An overhead bridge can be seen farther ahead.

In their statement, the police said the public should comply with traffic laws and not cross roads in undesignated areas, which could endanger pedestrians and other road users.

Police investigations are ongoing.