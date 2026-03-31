S’porean man charged with murdering another S’porean near Johor night club

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Store supervisor Muhammad Arif Saiyadi faces a death penalty or life imprisonment of up to 40 years with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

JOHOR BAHRU – A Singaporean man has been charged with the murder of another Singaporean in Malaysia near a night club in Southkey.

Store supervisor Muhammad Arif Saiyadi, 25, nodded after the charge was read at the Magistrate’s Court here on March 31.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for allegedly murdering Mr Chia Hon Chung, 32, at Southkey at around 5.30am on March 14.

No plea was recorded. Muhammad Arif faces a death penalty, or life imprisonment of up to 40 years with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death upon conviction.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam fixed June 3 for next mention, pending the toxicology, chemical and DNA reports.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Siti Aishah Latif. The accused was not represented.

At a separate court, another Singaporean, Shahid Nazareen Shah Phul Bahar Hussain, 33, was fined RM1,700 (S$540) for assaulting a man in a toilet of a night club.

He pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt towards Mr Mohamad Adam Haikal Zakaria, 26, at Southkey at around 4.30am on March 14.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum one-year imprisonment or fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

According to the statement of facts, Shahid Nazareen Shah and Mr Mohamad Adam had a misunderstanding at the location, and the accused punched the victim in the eye.

Shahid Nazareen Shah was arrested at around 12.15am on March 18, where investigation revealed that the accused deliberately hurt the victim.

It was learnt that Mr Chia and Mr Mohamad Adam were friends but they did not know both the accused prior to the incidents.

Earlier, the media reported that six suspects were arrested in relation to the murder of a man in Southkey on March 14.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked with sharp weapons, including being stabbed in the neck by several individuals.

The victim later succumbed to his injuries and was confirmed dead at Hospital Sultan Ismail. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK