Singaporean killed in North-South Expressway accident in Malaysia

A Singaporean was killed on Feb 24 after the car he was driving crashed into a road barrier on the North-South Expressway (NSE) in Malaysia.

The New Straits Times (NST) reported that the accident involving the 24-year-old man took place near the Seremban/Port Dickson interchange at the 259km mark of the NSE.

Superintendent Muhammad Zaki Ramat, chief of the Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, told NST that the incident occurred around 1.20pm.

“An accident involving a Nissan Almera car driven by a 24-year-old Singaporean man occurred near the exit of the Seremban/Port Dickson Toll Plaza,” he said.

“The victim, believed to be travelling from Johor Bahru, is suspected to have skidded before crashing into the barrier on the right shoulder of the road, trapping him inside the car.”

Supt Zaki added that the victim had been travelling north.

Firefighters from the Senawang Fire and Rescue Department conducted an operation to extricate the victim before paramedics confirmed the man’s death at the scene, reported NST.

The victim’s body was taken to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Negeri Sembilan for post-mortem procedures.

The Straits Times has contacted Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.