Singaporean hiker found after losing his way in Malaysia’s Sandakan forest reserve

KOTA KINABALU - A Singaporean hiker had quite a scare when he lost his way at the Kebun Cina Forest Reserve trail in Sandakan district.

The man, in his 50s, had entered the trail at around 6pm Sunday, and did not return by 7.15pm as required, said Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan.

He said the hiker called for help when he failed to find his way out, and shared his location to the authorities.

“A team of 21 people including forestry staff were sent to find the man,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Datuk Kugan said they managed to locate the man at 9.05pm and led him out to safety.

“We are glad that the man was found that night,” he said.

He advised hikers to refrain from entering the trail after dark as they could lose their way, especially when they are unfamiliar with the route.

Mr Kugan said although the Kebun Cina Forest Reserve was quite small at 148.7ha, the geographical conditions were quite challenging.

“Therefore, please take precautions,” he said, adding there are two routes to choose from when hiking at the trail - one was concrete and the other, natural.

The public is allowed to enter the area for recreational purposes free of charge.