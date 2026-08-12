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Alleged Singaporean fugitive, kidnapped by own smuggler in JB, rescued by Malaysian police

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director M. Kumar said initial investigations showed that one of the kidnappers had assisted the Singaporean man who had entered Malaysia illegally.

JOHOR BAHRU – An alleged Singaporean fugitive, who had been hiding in Malaysia for three months, has been rescued by Malaysian police after he was kidnapped there.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director M. Kumar said that police uncovered this when they rescued a 33-year-old man and his 28-year-old Singaporean girlfriend in Johor Bahru on Aug 11.

“Police have since arrested six local suspects, including a woman, and recovered an array of items, including ransom money and items totalling RM264,440 (S$82,620),” he said, during a press conference on Aug 12.

Kumar said initial investigations showed that one of the kidnappers had assisted the Singaporean man who had entered the country illegally in May.

The man’s girlfriend is believed to have entered the country legally.

He added that the local suspects had turned on both the victims several days ago, before the man’s mother lodged a report about getting a ransom call on Aug 10.

“The kidnappers are believed to have kept the two Singaporeans for a few days at an undisclosed location before they called the man’s mother demanding $80,000.

“They also injured the man on both his thighs to show the family that they were serious about the kidnapping,” Kumar said, adding that some of the money was also banked into the victim’s account.

The Singaporean is believed to have evaded his parole for a drug offence.

Kumar said a police task force managed to track down and rescued the victims at a supermarket on Aug 11 at about 6pm.

“A suspect in his 40s was also nabbed during the exchange of ransom monies,” he said, adding that police arrested five others in a series of raids in Johor Bahru.

“At least five of those arrested have past criminal records for drugs,” he said.

Kumar added that four of the suspects tested positive for drugs, along with the two victims.

Items seized included 10 mobile phones, $12,000 in cash, RM41,000 in cash, a Rolex watch, a chain and a car.

The police are also investigating how the victim managed to enter Malaysia illegally without documents.

“He has been remanded for 14 days under the Immigration Act,” he said, noting that this was the second case of police being able to free a Singaporean kidnap victim within a week, thanks to their close cooperation with the Singapore Police Force.

In the earlier case, the rescued victims in Alor Setar involved a 72-year-old Singaporean man and a 33-year-old Chinese woman.

Kumar said the six suspects were being investigated under Section 12 of the Kidnapping Act 1961. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK