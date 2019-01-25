Singaporean fined for entering Malaysia illegally to pump petrol

PEKAN NENAS (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Singaporean motorcyclist who entered Malaysia to purchase petrol and medication paid a fine for entering the country illegally.

Muhammad Rizzal Leman, 27, was fined RM5,500 (S$1,805) in default five months' jail after he pleaded guilty before Sessions Court judge Zahilah Mohammad Yusoff at the Immigration detention camp here.

The two charges were for entering Malaysia without a valid pass and for not producing his passport to Immigration officers when exiting the country.

He committed the offences at the motorcycle exit lane at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) here on Jan 8.

He paid the fine.

Rizzal, who was unrepresented, was charged under the Immigration Act 1959 and the Passport Act 1966.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Judge Zahilah fined S. Jeganes, 35, a Malaysian, RM4,100 for trying to exit the country illegally and then acting aggressively when confronted by three Immigration officers at the Johor Baru CIQ on Jan 8.

He was also accused of knocking into an Immigration officer with his motorcycle while trying to flee the scene.

Related Story 2 Singaporeans fined RM3,000 each for illegally entering Malaysia

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

In the same court, the judge also fined 12 other Malaysians an amount of RM1,400 or RM1,700 for not showing their passports to Immigration officers at the checkpoint when exiting the country.

Aged between 26 and 41, they comprised 10 motorcyclists and two pillion riders.

They were all nabbed during a special Immigration operation dub­bed Ops Kutip, which was carried out on Jan 9.

The cases were prosecuted by Immigration prosecutor Sarvena Giman.

Each year, despite repeated warnings, dozens of Malaysians are arrested at both land crossings with the island republic for leaving the country without scanning their passports.

Most of them work in Singapore and evade the checks during peak hours or to avoid jams at the CIQ.

There are also some cases of Singaporeans arrested for entering Malaysia illegally.