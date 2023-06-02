Singaporean bus driver pleads not guilty to misuse of subsidised diesel in Johor Bahru

A Singaporean bus driver claimed trial to charges of misappropriating around 500 litres of diesel, a controlled item in Malaysia, in a Johor Bahru court on Thursday, Bernama reported.

Low Yong Pang Benjamin, 24, was found to be in possession of the fuel in a tour bus that had a Singapore-registered plate.

He is suspected of conducting unlicensed transactions of the controlled item at a petrol station in Jalan Kempas Baru on Tuesday morning.

Low pleaded not guilty when he was read his charge in English by a court interpreter.

Charged under the Supply Control Act, he faces a fine of up to RM1 million (S$293,000) and a three-year prison term.

He was granted bail at RM20,000, with his next court date set for July 6.

Diesel, like sugar and chicken, is a controlled item in Malaysia.

Transactions, including retail, manufacture and wholesale deals involving these controlled goods require a licence issued by the country’s Controller of Supplies.

Organisations or individuals intending to purchase more than 20 litres of diesel using fuel drums or other containers are required to obtain a special permit issued by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living.

Individuals or businesses can apply online for the free permit, commonly held by drivers involved in agriculture industries, food industry operators and residents of rural areas in Malaysia.

Unless specially approved, licensed petrol stations are also not permitted to sell diesel above the 20-litre limit, unless it is used to fill the vehicle tanks owned by the purchaser, according to the Malaysian authorities.

In April, a Malaysian lorry driver was fined RM30,000 after he was found to possess around 1,450 litres of diesel in two plastic barrels. Investigations revealed the man had modified a lorry he had rented, to transfer and store the subsidised fuel in an auxiliary fuel tank.