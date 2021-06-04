Singaporean arrested in Thailand for allegedly mailing drugs

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man has been arrested by police in Thailand for allegedly posting drugs back to the Republic.

Mr Thanakrit Jitareerat, secretary to the justice minister, identified the man as Teo Zhi Jiz, 27.

Bangkok Post reported that Teo was arrested in his hotel room in Bangkok on Thursday (June 3) following reports that Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had seized about 3kg of crystal methamphetamine, popularly known as "Ice", which was hidden in an air parcel sent from Thailand to Singapore, last November.

Mr Thanakrit said police also found about 3kg of Ice and 1,320 ecstasy pills on March 26. The drugs were hidden in two parcels at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Post Office.

The parcels' destination was Singapore and Teo was the sender, Mr Thanakrit added.

Following Teo's arrest, officers conducted a search around the hotel room and seized electrical items such as amplifiers that Mr Thanakrit claimed were used to hide drugs.

Items such as packaging tools, digital scales and cannabis brownies were also found, he added.

The CNB confirmed the arrest on its Facebook on Friday and said the move followed close cooperation between the Thai police and the bureau.

"The CNB will continue to partner our foreign law enforcement counterparts in the exchange of timely intelligence or in conducting joint operations targeted at international drug-trafficking activities, as well as to work closely with our Home Team partners to detect and prevent the flow of drugs into Singapore," it said.