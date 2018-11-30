Singaporean arrested after Porsche hits police officer in Krabi

A Singaporean man has been arrested and charged with reckless driving causing injury after he hit a police officer at a speed checkpoint in Krabi on Thursday morning (Nov 29).

According to Thai newspaper The Nation, Simon Ong Chin Sim, 65, was speeding in his Porsche when he lost control of the car.

The car spun and its left wheel hit the Thai officer, Senior Sergeant Major Suriya Chumduang, while he was removing traffic cones at the speed checkpoint on Phetkasem Road in front of the 12th Forestry Resources Management Office in Krabi’s Muang district.

The officer suffered hip and leg injuries, and was treated at Krabi Hospital, according to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The Nation reported that local authorities said five drivers in Porsches had travelled from Phuket and were speeding on the highway towards the checkpoint. The first driver tried to slow down when the convoy was passing through the speed checkpoint, and the other drivers behind were forced to brake suddenly.

The 65-year-old's car was the third of the Porsches and it is suspected that he had swerved left to avoid hitting the car in front of him. However, he ended up hitting the police officer as a result.

The group of Porsches are believed to be from the Porsche Club Singapore, and they were on an excursion in Thailand that began last Saturday (Nov 24).

According to local authorities, Phetkasem Road, one of the four major highways in Thailand, is where motorists are often caught for speeding.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.