Singaporean, 5 others hurt in car and excavator crash in Ipoh

A car is seen nearly totally wrecked following an accident involving an excavator on Jalan Teh Lean Swee, near Ipoh Garden South, in Malaysia.

IPOH, Malaysia – Six people, including a Singaporean and two children, were injured in a road accident involving a car and an excavator on Jalan Teh Lean Swee, near Ipoh Garden South, in Malaysia.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting deputy director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said his department received an emergency call at 11.34am regarding the incident on Dec 27.

A fire engine from the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene within five minutes and found that the accident involved a car and an excavator.

“There were six victims in total, comprising four adults and two children,” he said in a statement on Dec 27.

“One female victim was trapped between the front and rear seats of the vehicle, while the other five sustained minor injuries,” he added.

Firefighters carried out rescue operations using a stretcher to extricate the trapped victim.

“All six victims were subsequently handed over to the medical team for further treatment,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK