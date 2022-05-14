Singapore welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific economic plan: PM Lee

It needs to be inclusive and provide tangible benefits to draw wider participation, he says

Singapore welcomes the United States' proposed economic plan for the Indo-Pacific and encourages greater Asean participation in it, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told top US officials and American business leaders during a meeting in Washington on Thursday.

"It needs to be inclusive and provide tangible benefits to encourage wider participation, and it should cover cooperation in areas like digital and green economies and infrastructure because these issues will resonate strongly in the region," said PM Lee of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), America's upcoming strategy for economic engagement with the region.

"We encourage greater Asean participation in the IPEF and we hope the US will directly invite and engage Asean member states in this endeavour," he added.

The framework has not been formally launched yet, but is likely to be unveiled around the time of US President Joe Biden's visit to Japan and South Korea later this month, Tokyo's Ambassador to the US said this week.

While few details have been released so far, the Biden administration has signalled that the framework will not be a traditional trade deal and will not include increased market access, a key interest of many Asean economies.

Instead, the IPEF will feature the four "pillars" of clean energy, supply chains, anti-corruption, and fair and resilient trade.

On Thursday, PM Lee said he hoped the IPEF would cover the areas of digital trade, trade facilitation and supply chain resilience, and capacity building.

Digital trade can harness Asean's growing digital potential, for instance, by facilitating cross-border data flows and taking advantage of Asean's ongoing work on digital trade standards, he said.

Singapore also welcomes cooperation between the US and Asean to build digital capabilities, and to strengthen regional connectivity and logistics infrastructure, PM Lee said.

The Republic also supports regional human capital development, including through the US-Singapore Third Country Training Programme, which was renewed in September last year, he added.

Other Asean leaders voiced similar views at the meeting, which was organised by the US-Asean Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, ahead of the US-Asean Special Summit on the same day.

The US was represented by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who are jointly negotiating the IPEF, and by climate envoy John Kerry and other top officials.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Lee and other Asean leaders were hosted to a bipartisan working lunch with congressional leaders by US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Both sides exchanged views on global and regional issues, as well as the future of Asean-US cooperation, said PM Lee's press secretary Chang Li Lin.

"PM Lee encouraged members of Congress to continue supporting the Asean-US agenda, especially on trade and investment in the region, and for Asean and the US to continue exploring collaboration in new and mutually beneficial areas," said Ms Chang in a statement.

In a show of bipartisan support for the regional bloc, a group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers also introduced a resolution reaffirming the commitment of the US to remain a strong, reliable and active partner to Asean.

The resolution, introduced on Wednesday in the US House of Representatives, highlights the strength of the political, economic, security and people-to-people ties between America and Asean.

It also calls on the Biden administration to promptly nominate a qualified individual to serve as the ambassador to Asean to facilitate diplomatic engagement with Asean countries, and to maintain continued commitment to high-level representation at the East Asia Summit and other Asean forums.

Some new initiatives with Asean

WASHINGTON • The United States announced a list of new programmes with Asean to the tune of US$150 million (S$209 million), aimed at demonstrating that it can be a steady partner to the regional bloc - and competing with China for influence in the region. Here are some of the programmes.

MARITIME SECURITY COOPERATION

Roughly US$60 million in total will go towards new regional maritime initiatives mostly led by the US Coast Guard. These include:

  • Programmes to help Asean countries counter illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, as well as to help them prevent forced labour in the fishing industry.
  • Deployment of a cutter vessel to South-east Asia and Oceania for security cooperation, which will also be used as a training platform. The cutter will be deployed throughout the region, and will conduct training missions and take part in "cooperative maritime engagements", said the White House.
  • More US Coast Guard support for maritime law enforcement agencies in South-east Asia by placing a training team in the region for the first time.
  • Training on energy safeguards, protection of critical maritime infrastructure, and all-hazards response.

CLEAN ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Another US$40 million will go towards mobilising US$2 billion in financing for clean energy infrastructure, aimed at accelerating the use of clean energy technologies in the region.

The US will also roll out programmes to help Asean countries fight deforestation, reduce methane emissions and expand conservation. These include a new US-Asean Climate Solutions Hub, which will provide technical assistance to Asean countries.

PUBLIC HEALTH

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, through its new regional office in Hanoi, Vietnam, will roll out a US$5 million programme to strengthen the surveillance of pan-respiratory diseases in South-east Asia.

The US Agency for International Development will support up to US$10 million in programmes to beef up early detection and community response for Covid-19, tuberculosis and other airborne diseases across the region.

EDUCATION

The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies will start the US-Asean Institute for Rising Leaders, which will bring public servants from Asean governments to the US for professional and leadership training.

The US State Department will double the size of its Young South-east Asian Leaders Initiative programme and the size of the Fulbright US-Asean Visiting Scholarship Programme. It will also invest US$3 million in English language programmes in South-east Asia.

The State Department will also start a new exchange programme for academic fellows from universities across Asean to travel to the US and explore opportunities to collaborate with US academics.

DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT

The US will introduce a US$6 million regional plan to support innovation, strengthen digital economy rule-making, boost digital policymaking, and support the adoption of global standards in artificial intelligence.

Charissa Yong

