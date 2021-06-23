Singapore, Vietnam to work on digital economy agreements

Singapore and Vietnam have agreed to accelerate the setting up of joint working groups to develop bilateral agreements on digital economy.

Their foreign ministers also agreed on mutual recognition of health certificates to facilitate the safe resumption of travel between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in Hanoi on Monday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Dr Balakrishnan is on an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Mr Son. He is the first Singapore minister to visit the country since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

While affirming the cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam, both bilaterally and at the Asean level, the ministers noted the substantive cooperation across a range of sectors, and agreed to expand it to new growth areas, such as digital economy, cyber security, clean energy, sustainable development and smart cities.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Son signed the renewed agreement on the Study Visit Programme and Executive Education Programme for Senior Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Officials from this year to 2023, MFA said in a statement.

The agreement will facilitate continued exchanges through the participation of senior CPV officials in study visits and executive education programmes in Singapore on topics such as public administration, urban planning, transport management and international issues.

The agreement builds on those that were signed in 2010, 2012 and 2016.

Dr Balakrishnan also met President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien during his visit, which began on Sunday.

In his meeting with Dr Balakrishnan, Mr Phuc emphasised "the large reservoir of mutual trust and extensive record of successful collaboration" between both sides.

Mr Chinh and Dr Balakrishnan agreed that "officials should follow up expeditiously to resume connectivity and explore cooperation in innovation and the digital economy", said MFA.

In a wide-ranging exchange on regional cooperation and international issues, Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Chinh agreed on the importance of upholding the rules-based international order amid an increasingly complex strategic environment, and the urgent need to work closely towards a sustainable and resilient recovery from Covid-19.

They renewed their commitment to advancing the Singapore-Vietnam Strategic Partnership through high-level exchanges, economic cooperation and capacity-building.

In Dr Balakrishnan's meeting with Mr Chien, the two underscored the friendship between VFF and the People's Association, and discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people engagement.

Dr Balakrishnan will return to Singapore today.