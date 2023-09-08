Singapore to start imports of renewable energy from Indonesia within 5 years

JAKARTA - Singapore could start importing 2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy annually from Indonesia within five years, in what is the Republic’s biggest effort so far to import low-carbon electricity.

The imports would account for about 15 per cent of Singapore’s annual needs, and would constitute the country’s largest cross-border electricity contract to date.

Combined with a similar deal to grant conditional approval to import 1GW of electricity annually from Cambodia, Singapore is three-quarters of the way to reaching its import target of up to 4GW of electricity per year by 2035.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Friday that it was granting conditional approval to five projects to import a total of 2GW of low-carbon electricity from Indonesia into Singapore

The five companies managing the projects are: Pacific Medco Solar, Adaro Solar International, EDP Renewables APAC, Vanda RE and Keppel Energy.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Friday, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng said that the granting of these approvals was a “watershed moment” for Singapore’s green energy ambitions.

“Singaporeans should have every confidence that we are on track to meet our target of importing four gigawatts of low carbon electricity by 2035, like what we have committed to earlier on in the year,” he said.

The EMA said that conditional approvals are granted after an initial assessment that the proposed electricity import projects are technically and commercially viable.

“Conditional approvals facilitate companies in obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and licences for their projects,” said the authority.

These approvals build on multiple agreements between Indonesia and Singapore in the area of energy cooperation, including one on low-carbon energy and cross border electricity interconnection.

This latest agreement was signed on Friday by Indonesia’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif and Dr Tan on the sidelines of the Indonesia Sustainability Forum in Jakarta.

In a speech at the event held at the Park Hyatt hotel, Dr Tan said the agreement provided specificity on areas of collaboration between the two countries, and would provide a robust framework to facilitate projects.

“The world is undergoing a profound energy transition. We must get to net-zero while preserving energy security and economic competitiveness,” said Dr Tan.

“Through international collaborations, we can work together to jointly plan and implement our energy transitions, and progress towards a shared energy future.”