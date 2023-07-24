Singapore to open embassy in Timor-Leste

Singapore will establish an embassy in the Timor-Leste capital, Dili, according to a statement by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The embassy will serve as a focal point to expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, tourism, defence, energy and human resources, the statement said.

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Timor-Leste’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas made the announcement at a joint press conference.

This came after Dr Balakrishnan’s meeting with Timor-Leste President José-Ramos Horta, Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão and Mr Freitas on Monday morning.

The planned move to open an embassy was welcomed by the Timorese leaders.

At present, Mr Robin Hu serves as Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to Timor-Leste. He will continue to be in charge before a permanent ambassador is appointed, Dr Balakrishnan said.

Details of where the embassy will be located are also being worked out, the minister added.

Singapore will be the sixth Asean country to open an embassy in Timor-Leste. The other Asean countries that have missions in Dili are Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.

During their meetings, Dr Balakrishnan and the Timorese leaders affirmed the warm and longstanding relations between their two countries.

Dr Balakrishnan underscored Singapore’s strong and consistent support for Timor-Leste’s development, the MFA statement said.

“Singapore was amongst the first countries to contribute to peacekeeping and nation building efforts in Timor-Leste, including over 1,000 personnel and equipment between 1999 and 2012,” it said, adding that Singapore’s police force also sent officers to the country to help set up its police service.

Singapore is also a major foreign investor in Timor-Leste in areas such as real estate and hospitality, and Singaporeans are contributing to Timor-Leste’s healthcare and education sectors, the statement said.

“Minister Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore’s commitment to support capacity-building in Timor-Leste through the Singapore Cooperation Programme, which has welcomed more than 800 Timorese officials,” the statement said.

Singapore also supports Timor-Leste’s eventual accession to Asean, in accordance with a roadmap adopted by the grouping’s leaders in May 2023.

To this end, Singapore will “continue to support Timor-Leste in fulfilling the roadmap”, the statement said.

Dr Balakrishnan will call on Vice-Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay and be hosted to dinner by Minister Freitas later on Monday.