– Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan began talks with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono by thanking more than 150 Indonesian rescuers who risked their lives on an erupting volcano to recover the bodies of two Singaporeans killed on Mount Dukono.

He also said the operation reflected the deep bonds between the two neighbours.

“You know, these sort of things you cannot pay for or demand,” Dr Balakrishnan said at a joint press conference in Jakarta on May 12. “You just hope, and you rely on the strength of the relationship between our two countries.”

The two Singaporeans and one Indonesian were the three hikers who died after the volcano in North Maluku erupted on May 8.

Dr Balakrishnan said Singaporeans had followed the search and rescue mission closely and prayed for the safety of the Indonesian personnel, who worked in hazardous conditions despite continuing eruptions, heavy volcanic ash and poor weather.

“This kind of instinctive looking out for one another and protecting each other in a time of crisis, this truly reflects the closeness of the hearts between Indonesians and Singaporeans,” he said.

He said the same spirit of cooperation was evident in the wider region, pointing to how Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore have worked together to keep the straits of Malacca and Singapore open, safe and vital under cooperative mechanisms based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Dr Balakrishnan said this arrangement could serve as “a positive model” for other parts of the world. This comes at a time when the conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz are threatening energy supplies, fuelling inflation and testing the international rules-based order.

The sombre tribute and broader strategic message set the tone for a meeting that highlighted both the human and geopolitical dimensions of the Singapore-Indonesia relationship.

Dr Balakrishnan is on a working visit to Indonesia from May 11 to 13. He is accompanied by officials from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will meet senior Indonesian officials.

Opening the meeting earlier, Dr Balakrishnan said that “we are not living in normal times” and stressed that it was critical for Singapore and Indonesia to support one another as both countries confront global uncertainty and as Singapore prepares to chair ASEAN in 2027.

The warmth between the two ministers was evident throughout the meeting. Dr Balakrishnan noted that he and Mr Sugiono were meeting almost every week and were in frequent contact through WhatsApp and telephone calls. Meanwhile, Mr Sugiono joked that it was difficult to be formal with someone he spoke to so often.

Mr Sugiono said the two ministers had held a “very deep discussion” covering preparations for the annual Leaders’ Retreat of President Prabowo Subianto and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as well as cooperation in energy, food security and industrial development.

The Leaders’ Retreat is the highest-level meeting between Singapore and Indonesia and is held alternately in each country. This year’s retreat will be hosted by Indonesia.

Next year, the two countries will mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Mr Sugiono said the anniversary, which he dubbed Rising 60 – short for Republic of Indonesia-Singapore 60 – would be “an opportunity to re-energise our partnership for decades ahead”.

“Like my President always said, we are destined to be neighbours. We cannot choose,” he said. “Geographically, we’re located next to each other. And that’s called for a greater partnership and collaboration between the two of us.”

Both ministers said relations were in excellent shape.

Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore and Indonesia had stood by each other in both good times and difficult periods, from the Covid-19 pandemic to the current turmoil in the Middle East, and would continue to support one another through global uncertainty.

He pointed to the Expanded Framework Agreement, which came into force in March 2024 and settled longstanding issues involving defence cooperation, airspace management and law enforcement.

“The fact that we were able to settle these longstanding issues constructively, and implement these agreements well is a very good sign of the strength of our bilateral relations,” he said.

The ministers said they reviewed progress in cross-border electricity trading and sustainable industrial development, projects first formalised at the 2025 Leaders’ Retreat.

Mr Sugiono said the two sides are working on what could become one of the region’s largest sustainable electricity initiatives.

They also agreed to expand agribusiness partnerships and technology cooperation to strengthen food security. This will expand on the existing industrial hubs in Batam, Bintan and Karimun – collectively known as BBK – in the Riau Islands, and Kendal, in Central Java, to create jobs and improve livelihoods.

Dr Balakrishnan described Indonesia as a potential “superpower in energy”, citing its abundant solar, geothermal and hydroelectric resources. He said Indonesia’s energy potential complements Singapore’s role as a regional hub for technology and infrastructure financing.

Singapore has been Indonesia’s largest foreign investor for more than a decade, underscoring what Dr Balakrishnan said was the Republic’s long-term confidence in Indonesia.

“So it’s not just a matter of words. Follow the money.”

He added that Singapore and Indonesia are also exploring closer cooperation with Malaysia, including a revival of the Singapore-Johor-Riau corridor. This will build on the Sijori Growth Triangle that helped transform the surrounding region into a major manufacturing and logistics hub, and which he said could deliver tremendous benefits to all three countries.

Mr Sugiono said both sides also stressed the importance of de-escalation, dialogue and full respect for international law.

“The success of Indonesia and the effective cooperation that we have in our region has a major impact on the prospects for ASEAN, but also can serve as a positive example for the rest of the world,” Dr Balakrishnan said.