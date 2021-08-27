Singapore 'strongly condemns' Kabul bombings

SINGAPORE - Singapore on Friday (Aug 27) strongly condemned the bombings outside Afghanistan's Kabul airport that killed dozens of people and injured hundreds more.

"These acts of violence are deplorable and cannot be justified," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

Singapore also conveyed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a full recovery.

"Singapore continues to urge all parties, including the Taleban, to ensure the safety of civilians and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals who wish to leave Afghanistan," added the MFA.

Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of militants who previously battled United States forces in Syria and Iraq, struck the crowded gates of the airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday.

At least two explosions tore through crowds that had thronged the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport desperate to leave since the Taleban seized power almost two weeks ago.

The bombings killed at least 60 civilians and 13 US troops, and leaving hundreds injured.

US President Joe Biden has vowed to go after the perpetrators, saying he had asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at them.