Singapore sends condolences to Philippines over Typhoon Mangkhut

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has written to Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alan Peter Cayetano to convey Singapore's condolences over the casualties caused by Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong) and extend Singapore's offer of assistance in ongoing relief efforts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday (Sept 20).

At least 81 people were killed and dozens remain missing in the storm which hit northern Philippines last weekend.

Below is the text of Dr Vivian's letter to Mr Cayetano.

Honourable Alan Peter S. Cayetano

Secretary of Foreign Affairs

Republic of the Philippines

Dear Alan,

Please accept my deepest sympathies on the loss of lives and devastation caused by Super Typhoon Mangkhut (Ompong), which struck northeast Luzon on 15 September 2018. The precautionary measures and swift response of the Philippine government have mitigated the typhoon's impact.

Singapore stands ready to render any support the Philippines may need in the ongoing relief efforts. Our thoughts are with the people of the Philippines during this difficult time.

Yours sincerely,

DR VIVIAN BALAKRISHNAN