Pasir Gudang chemical spill: Singapore says no air, water anomalies detected here

SINGAPORE - Singapore authorities on Thursday (March 14) said they have not detected anomalies in the Republic's air and water quality following the chemical spill incident in Pasir Gudang, adding that they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

They also said that seawater quality in the vicinity of Pulau Ubin was within normal levels on Thursday afternoon.

The statement was jointly issued by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore's national water agency PUB and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) .

More than 500 people have been sickened by what is believed to be the dumping of toxic waste in Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Of those stricken, 166 have been admitted to hospital, with nine of them in critical condition.

A RM6.4 million (S$2.12 million) fund has been approved to clean up a 1.5km stretch of the river.

The statement on Thursday said: "The affected area is outside of the Johor River catchment, and there is no impact on Singapore's water supply.

"SCDF, NEA and PUB have not detected any anomalies in our local air and water quality.

"The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority has been working with our farmers to monitor the situation and no anomalies or fish mortality have been observed at our fish farms."

The statement added that Singapore's 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) since March 6, 2019, has been in the Good to Low-Moderate range.

And the one-hour PM2.5 readings remained in Band I (Normal).

"NEA has not detected any elevated levels of benzene or other Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) at our air monitoring stations.

"The ambient VOC levels along Singapore's coast remain within safe levels. The seawater quality within the vicinity of Pulau Ubin is within normal levels".

It added: "The authorities will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates if there are any significant developments."