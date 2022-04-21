Singapore remains launching pad for investment in Myanmar after coup

BANGKOK - While investor appetite has waned in Myanmar following the military coup last year, Singapore remains one of its top sources of foreign investment. Singapore accounted for US$297 million (S$404 million) worth of investment approved by the junta from October 2021 to March this year, according to Myanmar state data. The second largest investor during that period was China, with US$142 million.

It is not clear if the latest projects involve Singaporean companies or multinational corporations based in Singapore. But the recent sale of telecommunications firm Telenor Myanmar indicates that Singapore continues to be a launching pad for third-country investments in Myanmar.