Singapore Red Cross pledges $50,000 in humanitarian aid to relief efforts in Laos after dam collapses

SINGAPORE - Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said in a statement on Wednesday (July 25) that it will pledge $50,000 in humanitarian aid to affected communities following the sudden hydropower dam collapse in Laos.

In addition, it will launch a public fund-raising appeal and send a three-man team to Laos on Thursday.

The team will work with Lao Red Cross Society, and deliver relief supplies to about 1,000 families.

It will also conduct on-the-ground assessments to determine urgent needs.

Donations raised through the fund-raising appeal will fund the purchase and distribution of relief items, including first aid supplies, blankets and mats for survivors, and other disaster relief and recovery efforts.

SRC secretary general and chief executive Benjamin William said: "We are deeply concerned for the survivors, and plans are already in motion for SRC to provide immediate response.

"Our first priority is to address the urgent needs and to provide support to the homeless. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with our partners to render appropriate aid in this challenging time."

The dam collapse, which occurred on Monday, released the equivalent of more than two million Olympic-size swimming pools' worth of water, causing flash floods in six villages.

Hundreds of people have been reported missing, with some believed to be dead, and 6,600 people made homeless due to evacuations.

"With continued rain and strong winds predicted for the next few days, there is much uncertainty surrounding the situation at this point," said Mr William.

Donations can be made at Red Cross House, 15 Penang Lane, Singapore 238486, from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm.

Cheques can be made payable to "Singapore Red Cross Society" and posted to the above address. Donors are requested to leave their name, postal address and indicate "Laos Flood 2018" at the back of their cheque.

Online donation via POSB/DBS Internet Banking and PayLah will be available next week. Donors are reminded that donations to overseas efforts are not tax-deductible.