Singapore radar specialist defends engagement with Myanmar military

BANGKOK - A former employee of Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency has defended his engagements with the Myanmar military, saying that he is merely sharing information about technology that is openly available rather than supplying lethal equipment.

Mr Lee Kar Heng, a radar specialist who runs a company called TBSS Group, was singled out by activist group Justice for Myanmar on Monday (Oct 25) for being a keynote speaker at an event called Conference on Science and Technology 2021 being organised this week by the Myanmar military's Defence Services Academy and other related units. He will be making his presentation online on Tuesday.