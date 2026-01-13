Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore PR who allegedly used RON95 petrol to be charged in Johor over altered car number plate

Police confirmed the man allegedly covered the registration number of his Singapore-registered vehicle to pump RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Kulai.

The first and last letters of the car’s registration plate were allegedly obscured by black tape, seemingly to make it look like a Malaysian plate.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

KULAI, Johor – A man who was filmed allegedly refuelling his car with subsidised petrol meant for Malaysians will be charged on Jan 14 for intentionally altering or obscuring a vehicle registration plate.

The 63-year-old man, a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR), will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court in Kulai district, Johor, said Kulai police chief Tan Seng Lee.

The offence under Section 108(3)E of the Road Transport Act 1987 carries a fine of between RM5,000 (S$1,580) and RM20,000 upon conviction.

“The offender could also be jailed between one and five years,” the police chief said in a statement on Jan 13.

On Jan 4, the police received a report about a viral video that allegedly showed a

silver-coloured car being refuelled with RON95

at a petrol station here. RON95 is subsidised fuel meant solely for Malaysians with locally registered vehicles.

An unidentified man confronted the driver, who claimed he was a Malaysian.

Police later identified the driver.

The man also subsequently presented himself at the district police headquarters in Kulai together with his 67-year-old wife to assist in the investigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

