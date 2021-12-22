S'pore to give $82k to help those affected by floods in Malaysia and typhoon in Philippines

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Government will contribute US$60,000 (S$81,900) as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fund raising to aid disaster relief and recovery efforts in Malaysia and the Philippines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 22).

"The floods in Malaysia and Typhoon Rai in the Philippines have resulted in the loss of many lives and widespread destruction of property, causing hardship and suffering to many communities," the statement said.

The contribution by the Singapore Government will supplement the SRC's pledges of US$50,000 each to the Malaysian Red Crescent and Philippine Red Cross.

"As a close friend and fellow Asean member state, Singapore stands by Malaysia and the Philippines during this difficult time," the ministry said in the statement.

Funds raised by the SRC will go towards the relief and recovery of affected communities, with a focus on emergency healthcare, first-aid assistance and distribution of hygiene kits, shelter tool kits, tarpaulins, hot meals, clothes, mats, blankets and surgical masks to evacuation centres, SRC said in a statement on Monday.