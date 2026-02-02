JB-Singapore RTS Link to feature 100 immigration e-gates at Bukit Chagar complex

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Work taking place at Bukit Chagar station (red roof) on the JB-Singapore RTS Link in Johor Bahru on Feb 26, 2025.

- The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will be equipped with 100 immigration e-gate lanes at the Bukit Chagar Integrated Immi­gration, Customs and Qua­ran­tine (ICQ) Complex to streamline cross-border clearance.

Malaysia Rapid Transit Corpo­ration (MRT Corp) chief executive, Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim, said the e-gate facilities form a core component of the co-located ICQ model, which allows passengers to complete Malaysian and Singapore immigration clearance within a single facility as part of their rail journey .

He said the high-capacity e-gate system is designed to support efficient passenger movement and reduce congestion, particularly during peak travel periods.

“In addition to the 100 e-gate lanes, the Bukit Chagar ICQ Com­plex will include 10 security scree­ning lanes for body checks, 18 baggage scanners and dedica­ted lanes for passengers travelling without luggage, all aimed at minimising bottlenecks and ensu­ring smooth passenger flow,” he told Bernama.

Mr Zarif added that the imp­lementation of e-gates, supported by close cooperation between Malaysian and Singapore immigration authorities, including QR code passport clearance, would reduce reliance on manual checks and provide a more predictable border-crossing experience.

While time savings are important, he said the greater benefit lies in reliability and certainty , allowing commuters to better plan their daily journeys .

Mr Zarif said the RTS Link is projected to carry 40,000 passengers a day at the start of the operations , with ridership expec­ted to grow to about 140,000 passengers daily, potentially accounting for 30 per cent to 40 per cent of Causeway movements once the service matures.

The co-located ICQ facilities at Bukit Chagar are among the key features supporting the RTS Link’s objective of operating as a world-class international gateway, reinforcing the role of public transport as a dependable and prefer­red mode of cross-border travel when the system begins operations after construction ends on Dec 31.

As part of this approach, MRT Corp has established a Project Information Centre at its RTS Link office, featuring interactive kiosks showcasing key project information and virtual walkthroughs of the RTS alignment, helping visitors understand how the system functions as an integrated whole.

“In developing its customer experience framework, MRT Corp drew insights from established gateways such as KLIA and benchmarked its approach against international standards, inclu­ding Changi Airport,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK