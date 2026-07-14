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Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing (fourth from right) and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (fourth from left) at the launch of the Indonesia-Singapore Defence Alumni Initiative in Jakarta.

JAKARTA – Singapore and Indonesia on July 14 launched a network of military officers who have trained together in their respective countries and reaffirmed plans to deepen military cooperation, underscoring the close military ties that have developed between the two neighbours over decades.

Singapore Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin jointly launched the Indonesia-Singapore Defence Alumni Initiative, known as Persahabatan Alumni Pertahanan, or PERSAHAN, during a ceremony in Jakarta.

The name combines the Indonesian words “persahabatan”, meaning friendship, and “alumni pertahanan”, meaning defence alumni.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence said the initiative reflects the close and longstanding friendship between the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI) and provides a platform for people-to-people relationships to grow.

Recalling his own time as Singapore’s army attache to Indonesia, Chan, a former major-general who was army chief before he entered politics, said he had formed lasting friendships within the TNI, including with Sjafrie, a former lieutenant-general who was made an honorary general in 2025.

“I have made many good friends in the TNI that I grew up with, including Menhan (Defence Minister) Pak Sjafrie,” he said at a reception organised to mark SAF Day after the launch.

“Partners like Indonesia and the TNI have been, and will continue to be, critical to the security of this part of the world, and our partnership will continue to promote peace in the broader region.”

The initiative brings together SAF and TNI officers who have worked, studied or attended training programmes in each other’s country, including current and former defence attaches and assistant defence attaches, as well as other officers who have made significant contributions to bilateral defence relations.

“It will enable these officers to maintain their personal and professional ties beyond active service, strengthening people-to-people links between Singapore and Indonesia across generations,” MINDEF said in a statement.

The initiative is jointly led by Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force, Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng, and Indonesia’s Armed Forces Commander, General Agus Subiyanto, as co-presidents.

The ceremony included the signing of the alumni network’s founding directive and the unveiling of its logo, featuring Singapore’s lion and Indonesia’s Garuda, symbols of the two countries.

Describing the launch as a milestone in relations between the two militaries, Agus said he was “honoured to grace the launch of the initiative, which will strengthen the relationship between individuals from the TNI and SAF as well as both institutions in the future”.

The initiative comes as both countries pledged to continue strengthening defence cooperation.

In his speech at the reception, Chan pointed to ongoing projects including the co-development of the Siabu Air Weapons Range in Riau province, and training facilities in Baturaja in South Sumatra, and West Kalimantan.

At the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on July 6 between Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and President Prabowo Subianto, PM Wong had noted that under the countries’ defence cooperation agreement, the SAF and the TNI are exploring the co-development of these training facilities.

He added that these initiatives would “provide even more mutually beneficial opportunities for us to train together and deepen our longstanding defence relations”.

Singapore and Indonesia have long maintained one of the region’s closest defence relationships, conducting regular military exercises, operations, and professional exchanges, including attending each other’s courses.

Over the years, their militaries have also worked together on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, counter-terrorism efforts and maritime security missions, including coordinated patrols in the Malacca Strait. Both navies have held joint exercises since 1974, and their latest joint exercise cut across domains, involving their naval, air, cyber and special operations units.

Chan said the SAF-TNI relationship had “stood the test of time” and grown steadily over the past five decades through shared experiences and mutual support.

Chan is in Indonesia from July 14 to 15. MINDEF said the visit underscores the “strong and longstanding defence relationship” between Singapore and Indonesia, adding that both countries are committed to further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation. “The true strength of our partnership lies in the personal trust built between our people,” Chan said.