Singapore deeply saddened by tsunami in Indonesia, no reports of Singaporeans affected: MFA

SINGAPORE - Singapore is deeply saddened by the news of the tsunami which struck the Banten and Lampung provinces in Indonesia on Saturday, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press statement released on Sunday (Dec 23) said.

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written condolence letters to Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The statement also added that there are currently no reports of Singaporeans affected by the tsunami.

As the ground situation is still developing, the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta and the Singapore Consulate-General in Medan are in touch with the respective local authorities and monitoring the situation closely.

The foreign ministry has advised Singaporeans in the affected areas to closely monitor local news and heed instructions from the local authorities.

Singaporeans are also advised to stay in touch with their families and friends.

Singaporeans in need of consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta, the Singapore Consulate-General in Medan or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at Singapore Embassy in Jakarta.

Letter from President Halimah Yacob to President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia

23 December 2018

His Excellency Joko Widodo

President

Republic of Indonesia

Your Excellency,

Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the tsunami which struck Banten and Lampung provinces on 22 December 2018. I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of lives, injuries and destruction. The people of Singapore stand in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy.

Our thoughts are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult time. Please do not hesitate to let us know if Singapore can be of any assistance.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia

23 December 2018

Dear President Jokowi,

I was deeply saddened to hear of the tsunami that struck Banten and Lampung provinces on 22 December 2018, which resulted in the loss of lives, injuries and destruction. On behalf of the Government and people of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by this unfortunate tragedy.

I am confident that the people of Indonesia will overcome this disaster with strength and solidarity. Singapore stands ready to support the ongoing relief efforts, if required by Indonesia.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

His Excellency Joko Widodo

President

Republic of Indonesia