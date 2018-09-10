Singapore court allows return of $15 million in 1MDB, SRC International funds to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Singapore State Courts have granted disposal orders in respect of monies that were misappropriated from troubled Malaysian state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and its former subsidiary SRC International.

Tan, Rajah and Cheah, the solicitors for the Malaysian government, 1MDB, and SRC International, said on Monday (Sept 10) the monies recovered are in various currencies with a total value of some S$15.3 million (RM45.9 million).

"These monies are being transferred to the special 1MDB recovery bank account in Kuala Lumpur," the law firm said in a statement.

"Efforts to recover other unlawfully misappropriated assets are ongoing," it added, saying that the efforts include gathering evidence, tracking down witnesses and establishing a money trail of the stolen funds.

These matters were agreed upon after a meeting was held between the 1MDB task force and Singaporean investigators at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on May 31.

"The task force and Singaporean investigators have agreed to cooperate in recovering funds stolen from 1MDB," sources said.

A total of nine senior officers from various Singaporean agencies, including its Attorney-General's Chambers, Commercial Affairs Department and Monetary Authority of Singapore attended the meeting with the task force members.

The 1MDB task force members are Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Abdul Hamid Bador, former Attorney General Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, as well as his predecessor Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.