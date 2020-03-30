Singapore condemns ISIS attack on Sikh religious complex in Afghan capital of Kabul

SINGAPORE - Singapore has strongly condemned an attack by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group on a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul last week, which left at least 25 people dead.

"There can be no justification for such attacks on houses of worship," Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday (March 30).

"We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

The attack by gunmen and suicide bombers at the Sikh religious complex last Wednesday killed and injured many people, including children, before security forces overpowered and killed the assailants. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

The gunmen had entered a sanctuary area in a temple compound and started their attack when it was full of worshippers, Reuters reported.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said the attackers killed 25 people and left eight wounded.

The Sikh community in Afghanistan numbers fewer than 300 families.