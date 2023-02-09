Singapore among top countries admired by Indonesia, but China and the West fare worse: Survey

JAKARTA - Singapore’s economic success, safety and cleanliness have placed it among the top countries admired by Indonesians, along with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, according to a new study. But the US and Europe fared poorer than Russia, while suspicions of China left it the least admired country.

The Indonesia National Survey Project by the Iseas–Yusof Ishak Institute found that 89.1 per cent of 1,620 respondents said they respected Singapore, which came in third after Saudi Arabia at 95.7 per cent and Turkey at 90.1 per cent.

When asked which country is important to Indonesia, Saudi Arabia also ranked highest, with 97.4 per cent of respondents. This was followed by Singapore at 90.8 per cent, and Turkey at 90.4 per cent.

Saudi Arabia’s popularity stems primarily from hosting Islam’s two holiest places, the Kaabah in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, said Visiting Fellow at ISEAS’s Indonesia Studies Programme Dr Burhanuddin Muhtadi.

“Every year, Muslims from all over the world visit this country on pilgrimage,” said Dr Burhanuddin, one of the three academics who worked on the survey. Turkey’s high ranking also stems from it being a Muslim country.

Singapore’s appeal to Indonesia lies in how safe, clean and economically successful it is, said Chief Economist of PermataBank Josua Pardede.

“Indonesians have a positive perception of Singapore because it is considered as tourist destination since Singapore is the closest country in terms of distance. Singapore also offers a safer and cleaner urban landscape, with law enforcement,” he said.

“In terms of state of economy, Singapore is considered a developed country in Asean, which could be a benchmark for Indonesians.”

Singapore’s bilateral trade with Indonesia was $59.1 billion in 2021, a 21 per cent increase from the year before. The total value of Singapore’s investments in Indonesia was US$9.4 billion (S$12.5 billion) in 2021. Since 2014, Singapore has also occupied the top spot on the list of Indonesia’s investors.

The study, conducted face-to-face in July 2022, polled respondents across all 34 Indonesian provinces. It is published once every five years.

Besides Dr Burhanuddin, the other two researchers are Dr Siwage Dharma Negara and Dr Hui Yew-Foong, who both coordinate ISEAS’s Indonesia studies programme.

The study’s authors noted that Russia was seen more positively than the United States and the European Union. According to the data, 86.8 per cent of the respondents said they admired Russia, compared to 81.8 per cent for the US and the 86.5 per cent for the EU.

Dr Burhanuddin said that anti-American and anti-Western sentiments are among the reasons why Indonesians placed Russia above the West. “These feelings are based on the perception that America and the West have treated Muslims unfairly,” he said, highlighting foreign policy in the Middle East, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.