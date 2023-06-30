'Significant threat': Around the world, doctors battle impersonators

BANGKOK - A Thai doctor endorsing a dubious diabetes treatment, a Filipino physician touting crotch-enhancing underwear, a US doctor sparking off anti-vaccine conspiracies – they are all victims of identity theft plaguing health professionals.

AFP’s fact-checkers have exposed a slew of cases around the world in which fraudsters impersonated doctors, fabricating their comments or endorsements to push out bogus treatments and products or to peddle propaganda.

The trend underscores how medical professionals are often sitting targets for online scammers seeking to profit off disinformation, which leaves their reputations tarnished, provokes harassment and, in some cases, legal challenges.

For ordinary consumers, the growing wave of impersonation scams poses financial risks and often jeopardises access to safe and reliable healthcare.

“I get impersonated (nearly) every month,” Professor Thiravat Hemachudha, a Thai neurologist, told AFP.

“These fraudsters want to make money, so they cite renowned or credible health professionals to support their claims.”

Prof Thiravat’s name has been falsely linked to Facebook ads and posts promoting a range of treatments, from diabetes to penile enlargement. It is unclear who was behind the disinformation, but he warned that it poses “significant threats to consumers’ health”.

‘Miraculous cures’

In the Philippines, consumer Marissa David thought she had found the best cure for a benign lump in her body when she purchased a cream that a Facebook ad said was recommended by popular physician Willie Ong.

But the cream that cost US$12.50 (S$16.95), a small fortune for the Filipino mother, was ineffective and not endorsed by Dr Ong.

“It’s a lesson learned,” Ms David told AFP.

“I should not trust so easily, especially if those products are not recommended by a doctor I personally know.”

Winston Kilimanjaro Creones Tiwaquen, a Filipino doctor who is also a popular social media influencer, has been impersonated in Facebook pages promoting magnetic underwear, which they falsely claim enlarges male genitalia.

AFP, which has spotted similar impersonation scams in other countries such as Myanmar and Bulgaria, has a global team of journalists who work with Facebook owner Meta’s third-party fact-checking programme to debunk misinformation.

AFP has debunked about half a dozen Facebook posts that used doctored videos of Dr Ong or impersonated Dr Tiwaquen, part of a deluge of internet content in the Philippines that promotes “doctor-recommended” quick-fix treatments for even complicated ailments.

“People often seek quick solutions and can fall prey to scams promising miraculous cures or easy remedies – especially communities that lack access to reliable healthcare services,” Ms Patricia Schouker, a fellow at the Colorado-based Payne Institute, told AFP.

“Impersonating doctors gives these fraudsters an air of credibility and trustworthiness.”