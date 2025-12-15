For subscribers
News analysis
Should I stay or should I go? Malaysian parties mull over future after 3 years with Anwar at the helm
- Malaysia's political coalitions are fracturing as parties jostle for position before the next general election, due by early 2028.
- Anwar Ibrahim's PH coalition faces strain with DAP expressing concerns over unfulfilled pledges, while BN risks losing founding members.
- Opposition coalition PN also faces power struggles as PAS seeks a more commanding role while Bersatu wrestles with internal strife.
KUALA LUMPUR – Parties are leaving or cutting ties with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition as they jockey for position ahead of a general election that must be called by early 2028.
Even the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has warned that unfulfilled electoral pledges affect the tenability of its membership in the coalition.