Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces a crucial period to consolidate his Pakatan Harapan coalition's support ahead of Malaysian polls that must take place by early 2028.

– Parties are leaving or cutting ties with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition as they jockey for position ahead of a general election that must be called by early 2028.

Even the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has warned that unfulfilled electoral pledges affect the tenability of its membership in the coalition.