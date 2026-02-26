Shots fired at Malaysian official’s vehicle near Thai border

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The shooter is believed to have used a semi-automatic weapon.

PETALING JAYA – The vehicle of Bukit Kayu Hitam Malaysian Control and Border Protection Agency (AKPS) commander was shot at during an early morning incident on Feb 25 near the Malaysian-Thai ­border.

Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah said senior asst commander Mohd Nasaruddin Mohd Nasir escaped unharmed in the attack at 5.40am, roughly 1km from the border.

He said the commander was on his way to perform Subuh prayers at Masjid Al Muhajirin when two men dressed in black with full face helmets on a motorcycle, approached his car.

“One of the suspects fired two shots, hitting the rear right door and the front passenger door of the car.

“We believe the shooter used a semi-automatic weapon as we found shattered bullet fragments,” he said in a press ­conference on Feb 25 .

Investigations showed that two shots were fired at the victim’s moving vehicle from a distance of about 1m .

Operations to track down the suspects, including at the country’s border entry point in Durian Burung, Padang Terap, were conducted following the shooting.

Datuk Adzli said the incident is viewed as a challenge to all enforcement agencies in executing their duties.

“I also call on all enforcement personnel to remain vigilant. Safety must be the priority in carrying out duties,” he said.

AKPS, in a statement, said Mr Mohd Nasaruddin was in a “safe and stable condition” following the attempt on his life.

“As previously informed, the Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS has received several threats in recent times. The incident that occurred this morning was an irresponsible act that is viewed seriously and will not be compromised under any circumstances.

“AKPS director-general Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, who visited ICQS Bukit Kayu Hitam this morning, obtained detailed information regarding the incident that occurred, ensured that security levels remain under control, and expressed full support to the officers and frontline personnel on duty,” it said, adding that the incident would not deter AKPS and its personnel.

“On the contrary, it further strengthens the resolve of all officers and members to remain steadfast, courageous, and professional in fulfilling their duty to safeguard the country’s borders,” it added.

In a separate statement, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he is grateful Mr Mohd Nasaruddin is safe, and that the government viewed the matter seriously.

“This incident is being thoroughly investigated by the police. Security at all national entry points remains under control.

“Additional security measures have been activated immediately to ensure the safety of personnel and the public. I would like to assure that the government will not compromise with any threats to national security,” he said in a statement on Feb 25 .

He added that firm action will be taken against the perpetrators. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK