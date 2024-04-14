Shots fired at Kuala Lumpur airport, one injured

SEPANG - A murder attempt at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA 1) on April 14 left a bodyguard severely injured.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, in a statement, said that a shooting occurred on April 14 at around 1.30am inside the KLIA 1 arrival hall.

“During the incident, a man fired off two shots. One of the shots hit the victim, who works as a personal bodyguard.

“The suspect then fled the scene.

“Followup investigations showed that the suspect had intended to shoot his wife, who was waiting for the arrival of an umrah group,” he said.

The victim suffered severe injuries due to the shooting.

“This incident is unrelated to terrorist activities or groups and originated from a personal issue. The situation at KLIA is secure and under control,” he said.

The case is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The police believed that the suspect had fled north. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK