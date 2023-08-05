Shopee removes listing that sold access to child porn on Telegram to Malaysia users

PETALING JAYA - E-commerce platform Shopee has removed a listing that allegedly sold access to a Telegram group sharing child pornography for just RM39.99 (S$11.80).

“We immediately removed this listing from our platform as soon as we became aware of this matter,” a Shopee spokesman said in a statement.

“We have permanently banned the associated seller account.”

The company said it is now reviewing its site to protect users from such listings.

“We are also investigating the individuals involved and have reported this to the police,” it said.

The issue was highlighted by Mr Adil Hidayat in a post on the Pendakwah Teknologi Facebook page yesterday after he was alerted about it by another user.

Mr Adil said he purchased it to verify if the claim was true so he could alert the authorities, adding that the seller contacted him and shared an invite to a Telegram group.

“The sellers only asked if I knew what the group was for, then said I could copy the Telegram group link and search on Google,” he said.

Within the Telegram group, Mr Adil claimed to have seen material on child pornography.

He added that the group admin also provided access to other similar groups in Telegram.

The group Adil was given access to has 35 members with a VIP Club profile photo.

“It’s alarming, just RM40 for unlimited access,” he said.

He added that he posted the notice so the authorities could stop the group’s activities.