Shocked and betrayed: Ordinary Malaysians dismayed over Najib’s reduced jail time

KUALA LUMPUR – Ordinary Malaysians have expressed shock over the Pardons Board’s decision to halve the jail sentence of former prime minister Najib Razak, with some saying justice in the country has been eroded.

The Pardons Board, at a meeting on Jan 29 chaired by the previous King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, decided to halve Najib’s 12-year prison sentence to six years and reduce the original fine of RM210 million (S$59.8 million) to RM50 million. It announced the decision on Feb 2.

Najib has so far served 17 months in prison after being convicted of graft linked to RM42 million belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysians The Straits Times spoke to said they felt betrayed by the board’s decision, and that it sets a bad precedent for the nation. Some declined to give their full names owing to the sensitivity of speaking out against the royal pardon.

“We voted for Najib and trusted him, but our money was stolen for his family’s enjoyment. With this new decision, leaders of this country will have no fear again to do corrupt deals. A bad decision and a bad example for Malaysia,” a 43-year-old secretary, who gave her name only as Ms Hamimah, told ST.

Another person, who gave her name as Ms Wilson, said Najib should complete his full prison sentence, saying the board’s decision has made a mockery of Malaysia’s judiciary.

“I would not be surprised if the six years in prison is reduced to two years eventually, or they even let him go entirely,” said the 48-year-old executive.

The SRC International case was heard at several levels of the justice system, with a total of nine judges from three courts – the High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court – finding Najib guilty.

“It’s ridiculous that Najib can get away with graft-linked charges. This will be another reason why investors will not want to come to Malaysia, because now they know that there is no justice in the country,” said 38-year-old lawyer Charanpal Gill.

“It was with shock and disbelief I read that the world’s biggest kleptocrat had his sentence halved. This means it is okay to steal, rob, and even if I get caught, I get to keep my loot and spend a short time in a nice jail with my Armani suits,” said a retired academic, who gave his name as Dr Ananda.

The news has also fired up social media, with many users questioning the reason for the decision and condemning Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s 14-month-old administration.

“Well I now know who not to vote for in the next GE (general election)”, X user Jambul said.

Social media user Arabelle said: “Madani government proving to be once again useless. We need new politicians. Also reminder to watch Netflix’s documentary Man On The Run on exactly what Najib has stolen from this country while millions struggle.”

Mr Anwar’s “Madani government” slogan uses an Arabic term that can be roughly translated to mean a humane civilisation. And the 98-minute Netflix documentary focuses on the lavish lifestyle of fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, known as Jho Low, and his links with Najib and the billions of dollars embezzled from 1MDB.

“Moral of the story: Malaysia is only half serious about fighting corruption. Nice message to the rest of the world. We are the laughing stock once more,” said Facebook user James Tan.

Another Facebook user, Ida Lopez, quipped: “Very generous gesture to a person who caused immense shame to Malaysia.”