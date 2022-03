BEIJING • China locked down Shenyang, an industrial city of nine million people, and reported more than 4,000 virus cases yesterday, as the nation’s “zero-Covid” strategy is confronted by an Omicron wave.

The health authorities reported 4,770 new infections across the country, the bulk in the northeastern province of Jilin, as Shenyang in neighbouring Liaoning province was ordered to lock down late on Monday.