Shadow of 2020 PH government collapse hangs over Malaysian PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - The shadow of Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration’s collapse in 2020 hangs over newly installed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as he contends with the same race-based opposition narrative former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad struggled with in 2018.

Datuk Seri Anwar now leads a government that represents a minority of votes of the country’s Malay-Muslim majority, and faces a largely Malay-Muslim opposition that has trumped up his PH coalition’s so-called anti-Islam agenda in an attempt to stir popular dissent.

Less than a week into his premiership, he has faced accusations of being an Israeli agent, while his PH coalition partner Democratic Action Party (DAP) has been accused of Islamophobia.

In the run-up to the election, Perikatan Nasional (PN) parties had similarly taken aim at PH for being anti-Islam, anti-Malay and agents of Christian propagation in the country.

While Mr Anwar has deflected recent recriminations with repartee, his party has initiated police and legal action over his oppositions’ allegations.

Deja vu or not, the lessons from recent history would inform the moves of the new Prime Minister, who is also PH president.

In its short 22-month tenure from 2018, Dr Mahathir’s administration was under constant attack for every perceived misstep that undermined Malays and Islam, while facing a predominantly Malay-Muslim opposition consisting of Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

This was especially after Dr Mahathir appointed a non-Malay attorney-general and finance minister – two powerful positions in the Cabinet.

The government’s slow response to a riot at a temple in Selangor in 2018 further stoked racial tensions. Things came to a head that same year when the government’s attempt to ratify the International Convention On The Elimination Of All Forms Of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) led to major rallying by Malay-Muslims, who felt the ratification threatened their privileges enshrined in Malaysia’s Constitution.

Against his wishes, Dr Mahathir’s then party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia pursued a withdrawal from the PH alliance he founded – largely due to unease over the Malay-Muslim discontent.

Bersatu went on to form the new PN government with Umno and PAS – the defections having seen to the collapse of the PH government in February 2020.

Dr Mahathir managed to form his 2018 government with just a two-seat majority.

But Mr Anwar now has 148 MPs backing him, after the Malaysian King urged political rivals in a hung Parliament after the Nov 19 election to come together in a “unity government”.

Mr Anwar’s PH coalition itself has just 82 seats, but he commands a supermajority in the 222-seat Parliament – the strongest support a PM has commanded since early 2008.

PH won an estimated 14 per cent of the Malay vote share at the recent election, a drastic drop from the 23 per cent it won in 2018 when it counted Bersatu as an alliance member.

However, Mr Anwar has mustered rival party Umno – Malaysia’s largest and oldest Malay party – to be part of his government. With over three million members, the former ruling party commanded support from 30 per cent of the Malay electorate in the recent election, and retains a strong base despite its weaker hold of just 26 seats in Parliament.