BOGOR • In late February, Mr Kuswanto travelled 550km from his home in Kudus, Central Java to Bogor, arriving at the Rumah Singgah Peka clinic with a total of 150,000 rupiah (S$14) to his name and a nine-year Ice habit to break.

For Mr Kuswanto, Ice, or shabu as it is called here, initially made it easier to live with the horrific scarring at the base of his throat and chest, sustained from police torture when he was wrongfully accused of stealing from an ice cream shop.