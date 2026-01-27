Severe haze blankets Bangkok as PM2.5 reaches orange-level health risk

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Residents are advised to wear a PM2.5 protective mask when outdoors and seek medical advice promptly if they feel unwell.

– The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported at 7am on Jan 27 elevated levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) across Bangkok.

Morning air conditions were severely poor, with PM2.5 concentrations above the standard in all areas monitored.

The highest readings were recorded in Bang Rak, Nong Khaem and Sai Mai. Residents are advised to wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, monitor symptoms, and seek medical advice promptly if any abnormal signs appear.

The citywide average PM2.5 was 55.2 micrograms per cubic metre, exceeding the reference standard of no more than 37.5 mcg per cubic m.

Overall, PM2.5 levels were reported to be increasing, with air quality assessed as “starting to affect health” (orange level) across the capital.

What to do

The public can wear protective equipment, such as a PM2.5 mask, when going outdoors.

They are also advised to limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise and watch for unusual symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups should also wear protective equipment when going outdoors. They are also advised to follow a doctor’s advice and avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercises.

If symptoms occur or worsen, they should seek medical attention promptly. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK