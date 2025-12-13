Straitstimes.com header logo

Several Malaysian politicians involved in South Korean cult, says minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Follow topic:

KULIM, Kedah - Several Malaysian politicians are involved in a cult originating from South Korea that has come under scrutiny lately, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin said the police’s Special Branch had provided information on the cult, its activities, the involvement of local figures and more.

“The fact remains that it (the cult) is on the radar of our security forces,” he said on Dec 13.

“At a glance, its activities currently do not appear to be a threat (to national security).

“So it may be due to this (non-threatening) appearance, several political figures are participating in its activities,” Malay daily Sinar Harian reported him as saying.

Mr Saifuddin also said police would continue monitoring the organisation.

It was previously reported that Perlis Mufti Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin had alleged on Facebook that several MPs and prominent figures were actively involved in the cult.

Mr Saifuddin had said that the police’s Special Branch has a unit that deals with issues of deviant teachings across various religions and beliefs, which includes monitoring the modus operandi of groups and individuals involved. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Leader of ‘cult-like’ UK Christian group guilty of sexually abusing women
South Korean cult JMS leader may be abusing lawyer visits in prison: Lawmaker
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.