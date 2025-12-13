Several Malaysian politicians involved in South Korean cult, says minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KULIM, Kedah - Several Malaysian politicians are involved in a cult originating from South Korea that has come under scrutiny lately, said Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin said the police’s Special Branch had provided information on the cult, its activities, the involvement of local figures and more.

“The fact remains that it (the cult) is on the radar of our security forces,” he said on Dec 13.

“At a glance, its activities currently do not appear to be a threat (to national security).

“So it may be due to this (non-threatening) appearance, several political figures are participating in its activities,” Malay daily Sinar Harian reported him as saying.

Mr Saifuddin also said police would continue monitoring the organisation.

It was previously reported that Perlis Mufti Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin had alleged on Facebook that several MPs and prominent figures were actively involved in the cult.

Mr Saifuddin had said that the police’s Special Branch has a unit that deals with issues of deviant teachings across various religions and beliefs, which includes monitoring the modus operandi of groups and individuals involved. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK