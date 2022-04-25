Several major roads submerged by flood waters in Kuala Lumpur

The Integrated Transport Information System shared several photos on social media showing the affected locations. PHOTO: ITIS_TRAFIK/TWITTER
Among them were major roads in downtown KL. PHOTO: ITIS_TRAFIK/TWITTER
Updated
Published
20 min ago

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several major roads in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur were inundated after a downpour that started at around 3pm on Monday (April 25).

The Integrated Transport Information System (Itis) shared several photos on social media showing the affected locations.

Among them were major roads in downtown KL, including Jalan Parlimen, Jalan Segambut, Jalan Kuching and Jalan Ampang.

"It is raining heavily in the city centre. Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving," Itis said on its Facebook page.

The images also showed heavy traffic in other major roads such as Jalan Pudu, Jalan Maharajalela and Jalan Tun Razak.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top