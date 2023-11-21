Several international schools in Selangor, KL receive bomb threat: Malaysian police

PETALING JAYA - A number of international schools within the Klang Valley area received bomb threats on Nov 21.

It was learnt that one of the schools in Kajang, a town in Selangor, was evacuated after receiving an email about the threat between 9.30am and 10am on Nov 21.

Parents of the students were notified to immediately come and pick them up.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the incident.

“A total of seven schools received bomb threats in Petaling Jaya, Shah Alam, Kajang, Kuala Langat, and Subang Jaya. We are investigating the matter now but we do believe that it is a hoax,” said Datuk Hussain.

“We will be issuing an official statement on the incident soon,” he added when contacted.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said two international schools in Wangsa Maju also received similar threats.

“We just received a report on the incident and our men are investigating the matter,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK