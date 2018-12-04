Several injured after explosion at Kuching shopping mall

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several people are believed to have been injured when an explosion rocked a shopping mall here on Tuesday afternoon (Dec 4).

The fire and rescue personnel are at the scene attending to the injured.

Witnesses say the explosion caused the ceiling at a section of the mall to collapse.

It is not known how many are injured. No one has been killed.

A shop worker known as Niedazaie said she heard a loud sound like an explosion sometime after 3pm.

"It was very loud. At first I thought it was the weather but it sounded too loud. Then I felt some shaking and we were told to evacuate the building," she said.

A victim, who only wanted to be known as Benny, said he was installing beverage equipment when it happened.

"The wall fell and hit me. Everyone was in a panic," he said, adding that there were about 20 people in the vicinity during the time.