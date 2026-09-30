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Several areas in JB hit by flash floods

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call regarding flash floods at 3.20pm on Sept 30.

JOHOR BAHRU – Several areas in Johor Bahru here were hit by flash floods following heavy rain on the afternoon of Sept 30.

Among the affected areas were Jalan Kolam Air in Nong Chik, Jalan Ayer Molek, Jalan Yahya Aw, Jalan Pantai at Kampung Bakar Batu, Jalan Wong Ah Fook and Kampung Pasir in Tampoi.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call at 3.20pm regarding flash floods at Jalan Kolam Air, Taman Kolam Air.

Eight firefighters from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the location in a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services vehicle.

The team arrived at the scene at 3.33pm after receiving the call.

“Upon arrival, the team found that flash floods had occurred. All those affected had moved out of the area and the situation was under control,” the department said in a statement.

It said the team monitored the area and ensured that it was safe before returning to the station.

The operation at Jalan Kolam Air ended at 4.05pm, with no casualties reported.

In a separate incident, the department said it also received a call at 3.20pm about flash floods along the Skudai Highway heading towards the city centre.

Eight firefighters from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the location in an FRT.

The team arrived at 3.35pm and found flash floods at the location.

“No casualties were reported and the situation was under control,” the department said, adding that the team monitored the area and ensured it was safe.

The operation ended at 3.50pm, with the firefighters and vehicle returning to the station.

The department advised the public to remain alert and exercise caution when travelling through areas affected by heavy rain and flash floods. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK