Seven-year-old girl found walking on side of road possibly raped, say Malaysian police

IPOH, Malaysia – A seven-year-old girl found walking aimlessly on the side of a road in the district of Manjung in Perak is believed to be a rape victim.

Manjung acting police chief Chong Boo Khim said a man found the girl, who was dishevelled, walking along the road at 11.50am on Monday.

Mr Chong added that the man took her to a police station before officers took her to a hospital.

“The medical team that conducted checks... believed she was raped and abused. Checks on her body found old and new injuries,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Chong added that a team from the criminal investigation division arrested two men and a woman at about 9.30pm the same day.

The trio are the girl’s mother, 29; the girl’s first stepfather, 40; and the mother’s current husband, 26.

“The three have been remanded until April 23 for further investigation,” he said.

Mr Chong added that the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

