Seven-year-old boy in Malaysia dies after choking on rambutan seed

KEDAH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A seven-year-old boy in Kubang Pasu, Kedah, died after choking on the seed of a rambutan fruit on Sunday (Aug 5).

Muhammad Fahim Ilmi Mohd Fairuz was eating rambutans in the staff room of SMK Bandar Baru Sintok while waiting for his mother, a teacher at the school, at about 2pm.

"When he was in the staff room, he started eating rambutans but then he started choking and he vomited, before being found in a semi-conscious state by another teacher," Malaysian newspaper Kosmo! quoted a source as saying.

The source added that Muhammad Fahim was rushed to a health clinic in Changlun, and was pronounced dead while being sent for medical attention at Jitra Hospital.

The source added that his body was taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for a post-mortem before being buried in Nibong Tebal, Penang.